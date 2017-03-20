The Wolverine Beat: Spring football has arrived at Michigan and basketball wraps up
Michigan started its 2017 spring practice session last week in Ann Arbor and will continue to work throughout the rest of the month before wrapping up at the end of April. Basketball season has come to a close as Michigan dropped a one-point decision against Oregon in the Sweet 16 last Thursday.
