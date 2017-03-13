The Michigan UFO craze of 1966
It began on March 14, 1966, when Washtenaw County officers spotted lights in the sky, moving at high speeds over Lima Township. The same lights were spotted by officers in Ohio, just across the Michigan border, and by observers at Selfridge Air Force Base.
