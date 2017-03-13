The Making of a Quiet Children's Classic

The Making of a Quiet Children's Classic

When I first read the new picture book " Tony ," a gentle ode to a horse that pulls a milk cart, I felt an almost physical sensation of connection to it, as if I'd rediscovered a book I'd loved in childhood. "Tony," written by Ed Galing and illustrated by Erin E. Stead , seems to glow with love and tender observation.

