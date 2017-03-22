The Adrian Smith Prize for the 2017 Ragdale Ring goes to 'Living Picture' by T+E+a+M
Ragdale, the acclaimed artists' residency in Lake Forest, announces the winning design of the fifth annual Ragdale Ring competition. Amidst a field of national and international submissions, T+E+A+M, a young, internationally recognized architectural collaborative based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was selected by jury for their proposal of LIVING PICTURE - a contemporary interpretation of the original Ragdale Ring garden theatre designed by architect Howard Van Doren Shaw in 1912.
