Testimony: Caregiver in embezzlement case let 89-year-old live in filth

A witness testified that 89-year-old Agnes Jameson's house in the 3000 block of Rosedale in Ann Arbor was filled with feces and only had narrow pathways for the elderly woman to get from her bedroom to the kitchen and bathroom. The witness, Amy Smith, was testifying against her sister-in-law, Cheryl Smith, who had been taking care of Jameson since around 2014 until shortly before being charged with embezzlement of a vulnerable adult $50,000 or more but less than $100,000 and larceny over $20,000, according to testimony.

