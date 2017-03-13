Testimony: Caregiver in embezzlement ...

Testimony: Caregiver in embezzlement case let 89-year-old live in filth

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MLive.com

A witness testified that 89-year-old Agnes Jameson's house in the 3000 block of Rosedale in Ann Arbor was filled with feces and only had narrow pathways for the elderly woman to get from her bedroom to the kitchen and bathroom. The witness, Amy Smith, was testifying against her sister-in-law, Cheryl Smith, who had been taking care of Jameson since around 2014 until shortly before being charged with embezzlement of a vulnerable adult $50,000 or more but less than $100,000 and larceny over $20,000, according to testimony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... 18 hr Any 5
1967 barracuda Wed Jeeper 1
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Wed watch and see 1
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 8 Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,603,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC