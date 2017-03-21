TECAT Signs Representative Agreement with Barnstorm Aviation Solutions, LLC
TECAT Performance Systems, an Ann Arbor based business that designs and manufactures wireless sensors, is pleased to announce a new sales representative agreement with Barnstorm Aviation Solutions, LLC signed recently by both parties. "I am delighted to be on board with BAS," said TECAT's VP of Business Development, Don Keating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 16
|Any
|5
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC