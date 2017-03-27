Supreme Court could decide if Michiga...

Supreme Court could decide if Michigan EM law violates Voting Rights Act

Attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case challenging Michigan's emergency manager law, contending Flint's water crisis is a poster child for 'what happens when the government is allowed to run our communities based only on the 'bottom line.'

