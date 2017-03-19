Sunday Puzzle: You'll Need To Unscramble The Opposition
On-air challenge: Take two four-letter words. Rearrange the letters in each of them to make two new words that are opposites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 16
|Any
|5
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC