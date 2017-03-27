Eighth Blackbird & Third Coast Percussion Hill Auditorium Steve Reich @ 80: Music for 18 Musicians Ann Arbor, MI March 18, 2017 When it comes to contemporary classical music and specifically the genre known as minimalism, few composers lay claim to the accolades bestowed on Steve Reich. Celebrating his 80th year on the planet, Reich's works continue to be performed regularly around the world.

