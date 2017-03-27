State Theatre to Undergo Restoration and Renovation
Ann Arbor's State Theatre celebrated its 75th birthday on March 18, having opened to the public on that date in 1942 as one of renowned architect C. Howard Crane's many iconic movie palace masterpieces. There is lots to celebrate, according to a press release, thanks to an upcoming renovation being undertaken by the Michigan Theater Foundation, which owns and operates the State Theatre.
