State spends $1.5 million for math program but some schools don't know about it
With fewer than 40 percent of Michigan high school students demonstrating their math skills are up to par for college, state Rep. Tim Kelly was looking for a way to boost achievement. Kelly, R-Saginaw Township and chairman of the House Education Reform Committee, received a pitch for Algebra Nation , a program that includes online resources and lesson plans on algebra concepts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC