Some reasons to celebrate spring in the Ann Arbor area

Despite the roller coaster of weather Michigan has been experiencing lately, the first day of spring in Monday, March 20. Whether you are looking forward to the end of the semester, getting your yard or garden ready for summer, or just hanging around outside, there is plenty to do once spring finally happens. Blank Slate Creamery is opening for the season at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. The Ann Arbor business is giving away 200 reusable 1.5 pint containers to the first customers in line, and customers can fill it with ice cream for the price of a pint.

