Some reasons to celebrate spring in the Ann Arbor area
Despite the roller coaster of weather Michigan has been experiencing lately, the first day of spring in Monday, March 20. Whether you are looking forward to the end of the semester, getting your yard or garden ready for summer, or just hanging around outside, there is plenty to do once spring finally happens. Blank Slate Creamery is opening for the season at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. The Ann Arbor business is giving away 200 reusable 1.5 pint containers to the first customers in line, and customers can fill it with ice cream for the price of a pint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|hollyleaf
|234
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC