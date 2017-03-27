Solid-State Batteries Make Strides in...

Solid-State Batteries Make Strides in the Charge toward the Future of EVs

1 hr ago Read more: Car & Driver

The electric car's role in the future is assured by today's race among General Motors, Hyundai, Nissan, Tesla, and others to advance range and affordability. With a rising number of startup challengers, these automakers agree that winning depends on making the electric car's engine-its battery pack-cheaper, lighter, smaller, safer, and longer-lasting.

Ann Arbor, MI

