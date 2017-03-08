Singer-Songwriter Angela Predhomme Gaining Exposure, Recognition

Ann Arbor, MI, February 23, 2017 - The laid back music of Michigan artist-writer Angela Predhomme seems to be a magnet for television, film and advertising. This season on Lifetime TV's hit show "Dance Moms," her soulful ballad "Let It Fall" was recently featured in the young dance star Daviana Fletcher's performance called "Shades of Blue."

