See vintage photos of spring time in Ann Arbor

Monday, March 20, marks the first official day of spring and while our weather hasn't felt very spring-like lately, we can hope Mother Nature has some nicer days in store. Check out a collection of vintage black and white Ann Arbor News photos from the Ann Arbor District Library's Old News archives showing spring time of decades past.

