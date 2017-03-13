See police chase on University of Mic...

See police chase on University of Michigan Diag that ended with Taser

Read more: MLive.com

At least two police officers chased an apparent robbery suspect on foot with a police vehicle close behind Thursday, March 16 on the University of Michigan Diag, a video of the incident shows. The video, provided by onlooker Aaron Chappel, shows the incident that injured two officers and leveled a lamppost shortly before 5 p.m. It began when officers spotted the subject of a felony warrant near South State Street and North University Avenue, said Ann Arbor police Detective Lt.

