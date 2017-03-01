Sartorius to Acquire Real-Time Live-Cell Analysis Pioneer and Leader Essen BioScience
The transaction, which is subject to antitrust clearance, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2017. Sartorius will purchase Essen BioScience for $320 million in cash.
