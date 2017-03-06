Sartorius to Acquire Real-Time Live-Cell Analysis Pioneer and Leader Essen BioScience

Sartorius, a leading partner to the biopharmaceutical industry and laboratories, today signed an agreement to acquire U.S. based Essen BioScience Inc., a pioneer and leader in the field of cell-based assays and instrumentation used for drug discovery and basic research applications, from SFW Capital Partners, a specialized private equity firm that invests in mid-sized businesses providing analytical tools and related services. The transaction, which is subject to antitrust clearance, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter 2017.

