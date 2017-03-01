Sale of Kensington Hotel furniture to benefit ChadTough Foundation

After the Kensington Hotel renovated its rooms, it donated roomfuls of furniture for a sale to benefit the ChadTough Foundation. The Spring Cleaning for ChadTough sale is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites, 600 Briarwood Circle in Ann Arbor.

