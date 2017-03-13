Regional Transit Authority fires CEO after expense overcharges
The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan terminated CEO Michael Ford's contract at a Thursday board meeting, following an investigation into unusually high travel expenses charged to the taxpayer-funded authority. Ford was working on a $200,000 per year contract that wasn't set to expire until October, and will be paid $161,000 for the remainder, said RTA spokesman Mario Morrow.
