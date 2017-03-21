Reginald Robinson to perform ragtime music at Eastern Michigan
Award winning composer, pianist and music historian Reginald R. Robinson is spending some time in Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor this week in the lead up to a performance of a selection of his ragtime orchestrations on Saturday, March 25 at Eastern Michigan University's Pease Auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 16
|Any
|5
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC