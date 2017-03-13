Proposed Budgets for EPA, NOAA, Great...

Proposed Budgets for EPA, NOAA, Great Lakes, Sea Grant: U-M Experts Available

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Newswise

President Trump's budget proposal is expected to include deep cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, including the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the national Sea Grant program. Some of the comments below are reactions to preliminary budget outlines and assume that similarly deep cuts will be included in the president's formal budget proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1967 barracuda 3 hr Jeeper 1
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... 7 hr watchLiarTrump an... 4
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch 8 hr watch and see 1
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 8 Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,363 • Total comments across all topics: 279,577,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC