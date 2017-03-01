Prepare for summer at Briarwood Mall's Camp Expo Saturday in Arbor

It's time to start thinking about summer camps for the kids, and Briarwood Mall is hosting an event that brings some of the options into one place. The annual "Spring Into Summer" Camp Expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at Briarwood Mall , 100 Briarwood Circle in Ann Arbor.

