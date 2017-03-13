Police investigation of Ann Arbor judge centered on pain pills
A judge accused of possessing pain medication not prescribed to her was investigated by police recently after her teenage son died of a drug overdose, according to court records. Though police submitted a criminal charge for review by the prosecutor's office against Washtenaw County Trial Judge Carol Kuhnke related to the medication, a special prosecutor decided Jan. 18 that charges "would not be appropriate."
