Pilotless plane crash in northern Ontario woods leaves authorities baffled
A light plane had crashed in the woods in northern Ontario and an air force Hercules transport and Griffon helicopter were dispatched from Trenton to search for survivors. They located the crash site and two rescuers dropped by parachute to the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CottageCountryNow.ca.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Thu
|Congrats
|236
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Mar 29
|Mikeymike116
|3
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 28
|Alex Wong
|7
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb '17
|chef Eric
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC