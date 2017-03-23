Pilot may have killed self

The 27-year-old Michigan pilot and academic believed to have rented the small plane that crashed without any occupants last week near Manitouwadge was likely intending to his end his life when he took off, University of Michigan police confirmed Wednesday. "Police have reasons to believe his actions likely were an act of self-harm," a University of Michigan news release said.

