Open Meetings Act questions raised af...

Open Meetings Act questions raised after trustee emails entire school board

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

A pre-meeting email sent by an Ann Arbor Public Schools board of education trustee this week raised questions about the legality of communications between board members outside a public forum. About 30 minutes before a Wednesday, March 29 full board meeting, Board Secretary Jeff Gaynor sent out a statement he had written about a Schools of Choice proposal the board planned to consider that evening .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... 6 hr ThomasA 4
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Thu Congrats 236
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... Mar 28 Alex Wong 7
1967 barracuda Mar 15 Jeeper 1
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Mar 15 watch and see 1
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb '17 chef Eric 3
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,439 • Total comments across all topics: 279,981,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC