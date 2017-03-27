Open Meetings Act questions raised after trustee emails entire school board
A pre-meeting email sent by an Ann Arbor Public Schools board of education trustee this week raised questions about the legality of communications between board members outside a public forum. About 30 minutes before a Wednesday, March 29 full board meeting, Board Secretary Jeff Gaynor sent out a statement he had written about a Schools of Choice proposal the board planned to consider that evening .
