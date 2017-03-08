NY state reaches pay settlement with ...

NY state reaches pay settlement with owners of 10 Domino's

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

State officials say they've reached settlements with the owners of 10 Domino's Pizza shops in New York who were accused of violating labor laws. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Thursday that the settlement reached with three franchisees totals $480,000 in restitution to hundreds of workers at Domino's stores in Manhattan, Westchester, Nassau County and Montgomery County in the Mohawk Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Wed Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Wed WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 21 Faith 4
Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07) Feb 16 fireone 5
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Feb 9 WATCHING LIVONIA 19
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,442,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC