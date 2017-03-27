New report to detail economic outlook...

New report to detail economic outlook for Washtenaw County

Economist George Fulton shows how his predictions for the local economy fared for the past year while speaking to members of the Washtenaw Economic Club during the B2B Expo 2011and luncheon held at Washtenaw Community College's Morris Lawrence Building, T University of Michigan economist George Fulton shows how his predictions for the local economy fared for the past year while speaking to members of the Washtenaw Economic Club in 2011. This year's Economic Outlook looks at topics such as unemployment, job growth and industry gains and losses from 2017 through 2019.

