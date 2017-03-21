Missing pilot keeps crash a mystery
An aura of mystery continues to surround the wreck of an abandoned small plane following an inspection of the remote site near Manitouwadge where the aircraft crashed last week. "When exited, and how exited, is still a mystery," Transportation Safety Board of Canada senior investigator Peter Rowntree said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 16
|Any
|5
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC