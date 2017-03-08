Michigan to travel early Thursday; will tip off at noon vs. Illinois in Big Ten Tournament
Michigan basketball will face Illinois on Thursday at Verizon Center in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. (Melanie Maxwell Following a harrowing Wednesday, Michigan has set its travel schedule for Thursday and will play Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at noon.
