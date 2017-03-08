Michigan farmland and open spaces preservation programs expanding despite funding challenges

The proliferation of sub-divisions and multi-acre country homes in the 1980s and 1990s came at the expense of large tracts of rural farmland and open spaces property says Stacy Byers, program director of the Ingham County Farmland and Open Spaces Preservation Board . "These development trends became a major area of concern, first on the east and west coasts, but then the same sprawl unfolded in the Midwest," she explains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.