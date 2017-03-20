MDOT replacing U.S. 23 overpass damaged by truck at Eight Mile
It's been a year since a truck carrying an over-sized load hit and damaged an overpass on U.S. 23 north of Ann Arbor, closing the freeway for 24 hours. Construction on a new, taller Eight Mile Road bridge is underway, giving semi-trucks more than 2 feet of extra space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|hollyleaf
|234
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC