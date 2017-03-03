Man charged in JCC bomb threats in NYC
Two Jewish community centers in Arizona were targeted with bomb threats Monday in the fifth wave of such threats to centers across the country in two months. "I want to thank the members of our local law enforcement community who made sure that the Harrisburg JCC was secure after Monday's bomb threat", Barletta said in the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|hollyleaf
|234
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC