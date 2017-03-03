Man charged in JCC bomb threats in NYC

Man charged in JCC bomb threats in NYC

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Two Jewish community centers in Arizona were targeted with bomb threats Monday in the fifth wave of such threats to centers across the country in two months. "I want to thank the members of our local law enforcement community who made sure that the Harrisburg JCC was secure after Monday's bomb threat", Barletta said in the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 21 Faith 4
Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07) Feb 16 fireone 5
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Feb 9 WATCHING LIVONIA 19
Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09) Feb 7 Tal 11
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Feb 4 hollyleaf 234
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Pakistan
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,298,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC