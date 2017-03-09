Livonia fire chief: Storm worst 'since thea

Livonia fire chief: Storm worst 'since the blackout' Several homes caught fire across the city as winds saw speeds of about 60 mph across Livonia. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/livonia/2017/03/09/livonia-fire-chief-storm-worst-since-blackout/98952342/ Firefighters pour water on the burning home Wednesday, but their efforts are hampered by high winds and arcing power lines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.