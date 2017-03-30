Lawyer Who Posted Anti-Gay Rants Lose...

Lawyer Who Posted Anti-Gay Rants Loses MI Law License

From the Associated Press - A former lawyer with the state of Michigan has lost his law license in a misconduct case related to his public hostility for a gay student leader at the University of Michigan. Andrew Shirvell's disbarment was ordered Thursday by a panel at the Attorney Discipline Board.

