Lawyer Who Posted Anti-Gay Rants Loses MI Law License
From the Associated Press - A former lawyer with the state of Michigan has lost his law license in a misconduct case related to his public hostility for a gay student leader at the University of Michigan. Andrew Shirvell's disbarment was ordered Thursday by a panel at the Attorney Discipline Board.
