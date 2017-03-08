Kristen Bell surprises her sister with much needed home renovation
Bell lives in Los Angeles, but is from Huntington Woods, Michigan. Her sister Sara still lives in Metro Detroit with her husband and four kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC