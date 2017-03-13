Junk removal company Junk King ready for spring cleaning in Ann Arbor
No job is too large or too small for junk removal company Junk King, now assisting Ann Arbor-area customers haul away clutter from homes and businesses. Junk King is a franchise location co-founded by Kent Garibaldi, Dave Rzepecki and Joi McQueen in 2015.
