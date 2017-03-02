Joyce Pranger Venaglia Shares 'Keys to Holiness: Meditations on the First Letter of Peter'
"Keys to Holiness: Meditations on the First Letter of Peter": a moving and rich treasure of spiritual inspiration. "Keys to Holiness: Meditations on the First Letter of Peter" is the creation of published author, Joyce Pranger Venaglia, a third-order Franciscan, known to many as Sister Joyce and a worldwide evangelist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
|Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor...
|Feb 21
|Faith
|4
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Review: Estate Jewelry By Michael (Jan '09)
|Feb 7
|Tal
|11
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Feb 4
|hollyleaf
|234
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC