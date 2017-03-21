Hope softball races past Allegheny, Wis.-Eau Claire for 5-1 start
Second baseman Sierra Mutschler battled for 13 pitches in her final at-bat before blasting a clutch home run that completed a two-win day for the Hope College softball team. The junior from Wayland, Michigan gave the Flying Dutch a 3-2 win against Wisconsin-Eau Claire with her tiebreaking solo blast in the top of the sixth inning on Monday in Clermont, Florida.
