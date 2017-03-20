Healing Hearts & Nature exhibit continues

Wassenberg Art Center staff Matthew Temple and Joe Balyeat participating in the Luminary Workshop hosted by Wonderfool Productions out of Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wassenberg will be hosting workshops in the near future to create luminaries for its Town Creek Glow opening on July 8. Healing Hearts & Nature continues through April 2. This exhibit showcases the ancient art of mosaic in both traditional and not-so traditional techniques and all pieces are priced identically at $250 each.

