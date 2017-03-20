Healing Hearts & Nature exhibit conti...

Healing Hearts & Nature exhibit continues

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times Bulletin

Wassenberg Art Center staff Matthew Temple and Joe Balyeat participating in the Luminary Workshop hosted by Wonderfool Productions out of Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wassenberg will be hosting workshops in the near future to create luminaries for its Town Creek Glow opening on July 8. Healing Hearts & Nature continues through April 2. This exhibit showcases the ancient art of mosaic in both traditional and not-so traditional techniques and all pieces are priced identically at $250 each.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... Mar 16 Any 5
1967 barracuda Mar 15 Jeeper 1
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Mar 15 watch and see 1
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 8 Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC