Fresh flavors on the menu at The Lunch Room in Ann Arbor
Chef Emil Boch is cooking up some new things at The Lunch Room, bringing authentic flavors to an already-established vegan menu. Boch joined The Lunch Room staff around Christmas and said the vegan restaurant and bar, located at 407 N. Fifth Ave in the Kerrytown Market & Shops, already feels like home.
