Free parking for drivers 75 and older if bill becomes law
Municipal parking structures in Michigan, like this one in Ann Arbor, would be free for drivers who are over the age of 75, if a bill in the state Senate becomes law. There are nearly 540,000 thousand drivers in Michigan who are over the age of 75, according to a the secretary of state's records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 16
|Any
|5
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC