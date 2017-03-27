Former Michigan Football and NFL Play...

Former Michigan Football and NFL Player Jordan Kovacs Joins Coaching Staff

Michigan football fans will see a familiar face in the program again. Jordan Strack with WTOL-11 in Toledo, Ohio first reported that former walk-on player, Jordan Kovacs, will join Michigan's coaching staff.

