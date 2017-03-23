Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to speak at University of Michigan
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak as part of the Policy Talks series of lectures sponsored by the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan. The dialogue with Ford School Dean Susan Collins takes place at 4 p.m. on April 10 at Rackham Auditorium, 915 E Washington St., Ann Arbor.
