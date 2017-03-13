Fake Hate Accuser Who Blamed Imaginar...

Fake Hate Accuser Who Blamed Imaginary "45-Year-Old White Male" Pleads Guilty in Court

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: VDARE

There seems to be an uptick in fake hate crimes these days - maybe it's a reaction to the Trump election or just more diversity generally. But these socially poisonous accusations are rarely prosecuted, so it's nice to see a perp in court, charged for making a false police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at VDARE.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... 13 hr Any 5
1967 barracuda Wed Jeeper 1
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Wed watch and see 1
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 8 Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC