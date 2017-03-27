Exercise Prescriptions in Older Adults
PEARL GUOZHU LEE, MD, MS; ELIZABETH A. JACKSON, MD, MPH; and CAROLINE R. RICHARDSON, MD, University of Michigan School of Medicine, Ann Arbor, Michigan Regular physical activity and exercise are important for healthy aging and are beneficial for chronic disease management. Exercise prescriptions for older adults should account for the individual's health status and functional capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Academy of Family Physicians.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|21 hr
|Congrats
|236
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Wed
|Mikeymike116
|3
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 28
|Alex Wong
|7
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb '17
|chef Eric
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC