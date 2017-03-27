Exercise Prescriptions in Older Adults

PEARL GUOZHU LEE, MD, MS; ELIZABETH A. JACKSON, MD, MPH; and CAROLINE R. RICHARDSON, MD, University of Michigan School of Medicine, Ann Arbor, Michigan Regular physical activity and exercise are important for healthy aging and are beneficial for chronic disease management. Exercise prescriptions for older adults should account for the individual's health status and functional capacity.

