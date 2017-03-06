Enter to win a pair of tickets to the...

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Ann Arbor Film Festival

The Ann Arbor Film Festival is the longest-running independent and experimental film festival in North America, established in 1963. Internationally recognized as a premiere forum for independent filmmakers and artists, each year's festival engages audiences with remarkable cinematic experiences.

