Double Up Food Bucks program extended
Area residents who use Michigan Bridge cards can benefit from a recent decision by the Fair Food Network to extend the funding for the Double Up Food Bucks program at Rennhack Orchards Market in Hart. Originally scheduled to end Oct. 31, Double Up Food Bucks will now be funded at Rennhack Orchards Market through their entire season-Dec. 23. Funded by the Fair Food Network, a nationwide nonprofit organization based in Ann Arbor, Mich.
