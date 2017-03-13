Don Brown: Michigan defense will keep its foot on the gas, see if youth responds
Michigan defensive coordinator -- is now entering his second year with the Wolverines and looking at a totally different situation in terms of personnel. Michigan lost two starting corners , two starting safeties, two starting linebackers and four starting defensive linemen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|6 hr
|Any
|5
|1967 barracuda
|16 hr
|Jeeper
|1
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|21 hr
|watch and see
|1
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC