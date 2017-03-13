Don Brown: Michigan defense will keep...

Don Brown: Michigan defense will keep its foot on the gas, see if youth responds

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Michigan defensive coordinator -- is now entering his second year with the Wolverines and looking at a totally different situation in terms of personnel. Michigan lost two starting corners , two starting safeties, two starting linebackers and four starting defensive linemen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... 6 hr Any 5
1967 barracuda 16 hr Jeeper 1
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch 21 hr watch and see 1
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 8 Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,033 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC